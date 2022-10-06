Thursday Night Football Colts vs. Broncos: Picks, odds and more

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime this week is a very interesting matchup between two AFC teams that are tough to get a pulse for how good or bad they actually are. The Indianapolis Colts are sitting at 1-2-1 on the season, but after getting skunked by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0, they bounced back and shockingly beat the Kansas City Chiefs followed up by a close loss to the Tennessee Titans.

On the flipside, the 2-2 Denver Broncos are coming off a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders where it never seemed they’d have a shot to win. The Broncos wins are very tough close games, winning against the Houston Texans 16-9 and the San Francisco 49ers 11-0, respectively. The Broncos offense has struggled to get going so far in the season with Russell Wilson at the helm, so Thursday Night will be an interesting matchup.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Broncos by 3. Current betting odds at DraftKing Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 42