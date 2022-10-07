Big Cat Country Reacts: Jaguars fans confident in team and Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense—and Trevor Lawrence in particular—did not have a very good outing against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, five turnovers by the second-year quarterback and plenty of dropped passes by receivers left the Jaguars scoreless for most of the final three quarters.

But if you ask fans, it’s not a reason to worry. At least not yet. And if (when) Trevor Lawrence plays lights out this week against the Houston Texans last week’s matchup will be seen as a bump in the road caused by two teams trying to play a sport with an oblong shaped ball in the middle of a tropical depression.

In this week’s Reacts survey, 98% of Big Cat Country readers said they are confident in the team’s direction headed into Week 6.

And while not as overwhelming, fan confidence in Trevor Lawrence after a disastrous day holding onto the ball is still strong—67% of Big Cat Country readers are not concerned about the quarterback after his five-turnover performance.

The most important figure in this whole thing is the 2% who are very concerned, meaning we haven’t reached the point in the season that we’ve seen in so many years past where fans are fed up and just spamming polls with negative results.

If you go by the two polls, you’ve got a fan base that is confident in their quarterback going forward, realize last week was a fluke of a bad weather game, and they’re immensely excited about the team going forward.

Feels different. Feels good. Go Jaguars.

