Jaguars to present Tony Boselli with Pro Football Hall of Fame ring this weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) host the Houston Texans (0-3-1) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. While the game itself starts at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, halftime will also provide something special for the franchise and fans, as Jacksonville legend Tony Boselli will receive his official Pro Football Hall of Fame ring.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter and Shad Khan, owner of the Jaguars, will present Boselli with his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony. Khan will also unveil new stadium signage to “reflect Boselli’s historic achievement.”

Join us in celebrating @TonyBoselli this weekend and let’s lock down The Bank!#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 3, 2022

Of course, Boselli was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past August as part of the 2022 class.

“I thank God for football and I thank God for the people of Jacksonville,” Boselli said during his enshrinement speech in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 6, 2022.

In addition to Sunday’s ring ceremony, Boselli has also been celebrated at other events throughout the week. On Thursday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry presented Boselli with a “key to the city” during a ceremony at City Hall.

The world premiere of “71,” a “brand-new documentary produced by the Jaguars about the life and career of Boselli,” will happen on Saturday evening. The film includes hours of behind-the-scenes footage in Canton and interviewed more than 20 people from Boselli’s life and career.

The Jaguars will welcome Boselli and close to 100 other former players back to TIAA Bank Field for “Legends Weekend.” The team will host several events for former players, including a viewing of “71.”

Boselli was Jacksonville’s first ever draft pick — No. 2 overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He was a five-time Pro Bowler (1996 through 2000) and a three-time All-Pro selection (1997 through 1999). He is also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 1990s.

Boselli started 90 career regular season games and six playoff games for Jacksonville from 1995 through 2001. Boselli was also the first Jaguars player to be inducted into the team’s Pride of the Jaguars.