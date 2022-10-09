Texans vs. Jaguars: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a tough loss on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, in a game that saw the Jaguars turn the ball over a total of five times, all five coming from young quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The hope is that was just an anomaly in a game against a great team and tough weather conditions.

The plus side to that game was the Jaguars had five turnovers and only lost by eight points!

On to this week, the Jaguars welcome in the winless Houston Texans. Jacksonville is rightfully a touchdown favorite in a game at home they absolutely should win, but it’s still an AFC South battle and the Texans have seemingly had the Jaguars number, even when the Texans are down.

Realistically however, as long as the Jaguars can score early points and slow the Texans running game, forcing Davis Mills to beat them is probably their best bet.

How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 1:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Odds: Jaguars are -7, per DraftKings Sportsbook