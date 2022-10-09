Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 5 live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back at home and hosting the Houston Texans for their Week 5 bounce back game. Kickoff is Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (-7) suffered a tough loss on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) last weekend, in a game that saw the Jaguars turn the ball over a total of five times, all five coming from young quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The hope is that was just an anomaly in a game against a great team and tough weather conditions.

The plus side to that game was the Jaguars had five turnovers and only lost by eight points!

On to this week, the Jaguars welcome in the winless Houston Texans (+7). Jacksonville is rightfully a touchdown favorite in a game at home they absolutely should win, but it’s still an AFC South battle and the Texans have seemingly had the Jaguars number, even when the Texans are down.

Realistically however, as long as the Jaguars can score early points and slow the Texans running game, forcing Davis Mills to beat them is probably their best bet.

Ready... set... let's go!

Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today's Jaguars game.

It's live blog time...

4:01 PM: Go Jaguars.

3:51 PM: Trevor Lawrence uses his last drive to overthrow receivers and get the ball swatted at the line of scrimmage.

3:41 PM: Texans score the game’s only touchdown. Likely all we’ll see from either team today. Pathetic.

3:35 PM: Dameon Pierce just broke about 15 tackles on that red zone run.

3:16 PM: THINK OF THE CHILDREN, JAGUARS.

2:49 PM: When you factor in that Trevor Lawrence could have *walked* for a first down and a touchdown likely puts a lid on the Texans today... it’s probably the worst throw of his career.

2:36 PM: It’s beautiful.

2:31 PM: HALFTIME OBSERVATIONS: We are approaching dangerously high levels of Big Ten football in Jacksonville.

2:28 PM: Riley Patterson is good from 45 yards out. Jaguars tied 6-6 going into halftime.

1:47 PM: Texans kick the 50-yard field goal. Jaguars tied 3-3 at the top of the second quarter.

1:39 PM: The offense is moving up the field through Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence is struggling if his first read isn’t open. JUST LIKE WE ALL THOUGHT.

1:37 PM: Riley Patterson is good from 26 yards out, settling for a field goal after stalling out in the red zone. Jaguars up 3-0 in the first quarter.

1:23 PM: Don’t let Trevor Lawrence’s overthrows distract you from the fact that Travis Etienne is going to break a 90-yard touchdown run today.

1:20 PM: Okay, now THAT is a throw that was too high. Goodness, Trevor.

1:10 PM: The first Jaguars drive on offense ends with a drop by Zay Jones. Was it a little higher than ideal? Sure, but Zay Jones got both hands on it. You’ve gotta catch that.

1:06 PM: Three-and-out to start for the Texans offense.

1:01 PM: Jaguars will start on defense. Let’s goooooooooooo!

12:58 PM: Visor Coach Szn is BACK.

12:55 PM: On behave.

11:43 AM: If you live in the light blue, it’s Jaguars vs. Texans for you.

10:53 AM: I don’t want to over-exaggerate here, but Devin Lloyd wearing a Fred Taylor jersey makes me think we might see the first mercy rule in a modern NFL game.

10:36 AM: An embarrassing statistic that can easily be erased today. The Jaguars are the better team with the better quarterback and a better defense. It ends today.

10:14 AM: A fantastic film room to get your morning started with Jeff Lageman and receivers coach Chris Jackson talking about how pre-snap motion—specifically with Jamal Agnew last week—creates mismatches and opportunities for Trevor Lawrence.