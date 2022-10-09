The Jacksonville Jaguars just lost 13-7 to the Houston Texans in what was the most pathetic game of the Doug Pederson era.

There are no noteworthy drives to break down. A few passes might make a highlight reel at the end of the year. And it felt good, if even briefly, to think that this would be Travis Etienne’s breakout game.

But none of that matters. When he wasn’t overthrowing receivers, Trevor Lawrence was taking eons to transition from his first read to the next one. It doesn’t matter that the team racked up 422 yards of total offense or that they were just under 50% on third down conversions. When you make throws like this at the goal line...

When you factor in that Trevor Lawrence could have *walked* for a first down and a touchdown likely puts a lid on the Texans today... it's probably the worst throw of his career. pic.twitter.com/bMK8qffHrh — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 9, 2022

...you’re almost certain to lose games.

And speaking of the red zone, I don’t know what the answer is. My feeble brain tells me that that the Jaguars should start using James Robinson more frequently. Maybe someone will tell me the roster isn’t built that way and that passing remains the best option near the goal line is still Trevor Lawrence on the move. If that’s the case, the team’s intention (score touchdowns) doesn’t match what the offense has shown it can do (come up short on touchdowns) because even in wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, the team struggled in the red zone.

Trevor Lawrence isn’t a bust—at least not yet—and last week was easily explained by the team playing in the middle of a literal tropical depression. A ton of turnovers? Well, yeah, the weather was an otherworldly kind of bad. And in previous weeks, it was easy to gloss over these struggles because... hey, they were winning.

But today? Trevor Lawrence wasn’t good enough and he hasn’t been good enough. And if that doesn’t improve, neither will the team’s winning percentage.