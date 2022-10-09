2022 NFL Odds: Jaguars open as 1-point underdog vs. Colts

It was another rough Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, dropping a game to the Houston Texans where the Jaguars seemingly dominated everything in the game except the scoreboard. Heading into the next week against another AFC South rival, the Houston Texans, they see themselves as a 1-point underdog on the road.

The Indianapolis Colts head back home to Lucas Oil Stadium fresh off a Thursday Night Football victory against the Denver Broncos on the road and a riveting field goal battle. The Colts will be hoping to save some face from their first matchup with the Jaguars, where they got shut out at TIAA Bank Field.

For the Jaguars, they’ll be hoping to show their scoring issues the last two weeks and the turnover problems are just a short-term problem and something that they can fix going forward, especially in these AFC South matchups against teams they should be beating.