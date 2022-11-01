Jaguars claim offensive lineman Blake Hance off of waivers from 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a new offensive lineman to the active roster. Jacksonville claimed Blake Hance off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced of Tuesday.

Hance has played in 24 career games. He appeared in seven games for the 49ers this season, playing just 12 snaps on offense and 29 snaps on special teams. In 2021, Hance played in all 17 games for the Cleveland Browns, including eight starts — six at right tackle and two at left tackle — logging 644 offensive snaps.

Hance, listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, went undrafted out of Northwestern in 2019. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills.

After being let go by Buffalo, he spent training camp for the 2019 season with Washington. He was eventually waived by Washington and then signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad for the remainder of the 2019 campaign. He also spent time on the New York Jets’ practice squad in 2020.