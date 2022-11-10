Thursday Night Football Falcons vs. Panthers: Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football live on Amazon Prime. This week, we’ve got the Atlanta Falcons traveling to take on the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South showdown.

We have had a few weeks of actually entertaining football games on Thursday Night Football, however this weeks matchup looks like it could be bad football city. Both teams are struggling to find their footing, although I will say a win tonight for Atlanta will push them to .500 on the season.

On the other side with the Panthers at 2-7 on the season, they’re struggling to even decide on who to start at quarterback. The Panthers started P.J. Walker at quarterback last week, but he didn’t fare too well and ended up on the bench. Walker is slated to start again this week, however the numbers comparatively with Walker and Baker Mayfield really aren’t all that different.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Nov. 10

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Falcons by 2.5. Current betting odds at DraftKing Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 41.5