NFL Season 2022 Picks Week 10: Can the Jaguars hit the upset?

Things have settled in the 2022 NFL Season now that we’re heading into Week 10. There are a hand full of teams that have solidified themselves in their division and pulled away, while others are trying to save their season and not fall too far behind.

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally got off their losing streak last week, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. It was a very encouraging game for the Jaguars, not just because they won, but because they won after going down 17-0 in the second quarter. It looked like all was lost and the team was headed for a spiral, but they rallied back and held the lead, shutting down the Raiders when it mattered most late in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars have been in every game this year, with every loss being by a single score, but against an offense as explosive as the one owned by the Kansas City Chiefs, the only way it’s likely to be a close one is if the Jaguars win.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 10. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.