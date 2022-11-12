Jaguars vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jaguars are coming off a big time win last week, rallying back from a 17-0 deficit and what looked like a total collapse to end up with 27-20 win when it was all said and done. This Sunday however, heading to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, they Jaguars should hope they don’t fall to an early 17-0 deficit or it could be lights out.

Unlike the Raiders, the Chiefs have a man by the name of Patrick Mahomes, who isn’t likely to fold when the pressure tightens like Derek Carr did in the fourth quarter last Sunday. If the Jaguars can continue to keep games close like they have all season, they’ll have a chance on Sunday.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:00 PM

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MI

Odds: Jaguars are +8.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook