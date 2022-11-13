Jaguars vs Chiefs: Best bets

Here are this week’s best bets -- odds via DraftKings Sportsbook -- as the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars (+9) take on the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs (-9).

Last week: 1-2

Season: 14-8

Jaguars +9 (-110)

Also available: Jags +10 (-129)

I would be shocked by a Jaguars victory on Sunday. Arrowhead is arguably the toughest NFL stadium to visit, and Patrick Mahomes is frontrunner for MVP.

But!

I also think Jacksonville can keep this one close. We all know that they haven’t lost a game by more than one score this year. And while the Chiefs are their toughest opponent to date, the Jaguars may benefit from Doug Pederson’s past experience under K.C.’s Andy Reid.

Jacksonville also has a plus matchup in one key area of the game that could help keep the score close: Travis Etienne versus Kansas City’s run defense. The most explosive running back in the league should be able to take advantage of a Chiefs defense that ranks fifth-worst in Adjusted Line Yards and dead last in Run Stop Win Rate.

If the Jaguars offense doesn’t commit a turnover -- and granted, that is a big “if” -- the Trevor Lawrence/Mahomes matchup might give you a sudden popcorn craving.

Travis Etienne over 80.5 rushing yards (-115)

I’d like to brag about my prop bet record so far this season, but the truth is, Etienne has been doing the heavy lifting. He’s 7/7 on props posted in this column, leaving the rest of my suggested bets with a 7-8 record.

The former 25th overall pick and the ACC’s all-time rushing leader is quietly playing like a top-five NFL back this year. Frankly, Etienne is Jacksonville’s best player since Jalen Ramsey.

Hopefully #1 on the field and in our hearts will receive more national recognition if/when he rushes for his fourth consecutive 100-yard game this week.

Total game sacks under 4.5 (-150)

Gnarly odds here but Mahomes and Lawrence are two of the NFL’s best at avoiding sacks (which are a quarterback stat).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.