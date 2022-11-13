The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on a frustrating slide, losing five games in a row, most of them in gut wrenching fashion late in the game. Last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders appeared it was going to trend the same way, as the team was down 17-0 in the second quarter. Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jaguars defense locked it in however, as the team rallied back to a 27-20 win to snap their losing streak.

In this week’s Reacts survey, 89% of Big Cat Country readers said they are confident in the team’s direction headed into Week 10.

The Jaguars are very unlikely to make a playoff push in 2022 with how the season has gone so far, but there are some bright spots to keep an eye on and hope continue to develop for 2023.

If you go by the polls, you can see that confidence in the Jaguars in 2022 is starting to go back on the rise thanks to a big win.

