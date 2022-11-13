Jaguars vs Chiefs: Week 10 live blog

The 3-6 Jaguars are facing the 6-2 Chiefs today. It’s Doug Pederson’s first return to Kansas City as Jacksonville’s coach, plus the first edition of Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes.
Let’s get it.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.
4:02: The Chiefs were able to run out the clock and win 27-17 over the Jaguars. At least Trevor Lawrence looked good.
November 13, 2022
3:44 PM: It’s a 10-point game at Arrowhead!
.@Trevorlawrencee and @ckirk link up for their second TD of the day.#JAXvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/t8Qdx51ldw— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
3:37 PM: It looked like the Chiefs were going to run away with it after a seven-yard Travis Kielce and good-looking ensuing drive. But then...
Cisco intercepts Mahomes pic.twitter.com/Xv79IExLkE— Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 13, 2022
Caldwell trying the Bengals' AFCCG strategy of playing eight defenders in coverage ends up working two plays later with an Andre Cisco INT, his third of the year https://t.co/XsE9ijHyn4— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 13, 2022
3:03 PM: Chris Jones is good. He sacked Trevor Lawrence in the red zone, but Patterson finally connected on a field goal to make it a 20-10 ballgame at Arrowhead.
2:36 PM: Trevor Lawrence responds with a few big-time throws, including this dime to Christian Kirk, right before halftime.
Trevor Lawrence connects with Christian Kirk for a @Jaguars TD before the half!— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
2:29 PM: Kansas City adds another touchdown (but missed the field goal). 20-0, bad guys.
Patrick finds Noah wiiiiide open— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 13, 2022
2:05 PM: Chiefs 14, Jaguars 0. (And they just got the ball back after a three-and-out by Jacksonville).
M-V-S— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
1:32 PM: Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown to put Kansas City up 7-0.
Because of course, Kadarius Toney’s first NFL touchdown was a balancing act. pic.twitter.com/8j0BPrrC5c— Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 13, 2022
1:25 PM: Kansas City drove down the field thanks to Patrick Mahomes being him, but Rayshawn Jenkins forced and Devin Lloyd recovered a redzone fumble by Isiah Pacheco. Jacksonville again got close to midfield before punting for a touchback. Kansas City ball at their own 25, part two.
1:09 PM: The Jaguars RECOVER AN ONSIDE KICK to start the day!!! Jacksonville then picked up one first down before punting. Kansas City ball at their own 25.
11:59 AM: Inactives have been listed.
The Jaguars continue to be on the fortunate side of injury luck.
#Jaguars inactives vs. Chiefs:— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 13, 2022
WR Kendrick Pryor
S Tyree Gillespie
CB Tevaughn Campbell
OLB De’Shaan Dixon
OL John Miller
Both TE Evan Engram (back) and S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) are ACTIVE today. Engram was off the game-status report on Friday. Jenkins entered as ?
Here are our inactives for today's game against the Jaguars:— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 13, 2022
RB Ronald Jones
QB Shane Buechele
S Nazeeh Johnson
WR Mecole Hardman
DE Joshua Kaindoh
T Darian Kinnard
11:05 AM: Looking for pregame reading material? Here’s this week’s Q&A...
Q&A with @ArrowheadPride:— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 11, 2022
-How can the Jaguars limit Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce?
-What can the Chiefs do better?
-Who is most responsible for Kansas City’s sustained success?@tomchilds56 provides his thoughts. https://t.co/zQElF2WRiB
...and here’s some players to watch...
Jaguars vs Chiefs: Players to watch https://t.co/9y2bKQw5M2— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 12, 2022
...and last but certainly not least, bets to make prior to kickoff.
Jaguars vs Chiefs: Best bets (14-8 this season) https://t.co/eiFavfczDP— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 13, 2022
