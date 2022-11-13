Jaguars vs Chiefs: Week 10 live blog

The 3-6 Jaguars are facing the 6-2 Chiefs today. It’s Doug Pederson’s first return to Kansas City as Jacksonville’s coach, plus the first edition of Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes.

Let’s get it.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

4:02: The Chiefs were able to run out the clock and win 27-17 over the Jaguars. At least Trevor Lawrence looked good.

3:44 PM: It’s a 10-point game at Arrowhead!

3:37 PM: It looked like the Chiefs were going to run away with it after a seven-yard Travis Kielce and good-looking ensuing drive. But then...

Cisco intercepts Mahomes

Caldwell trying the Bengals' AFCCG strategy of playing eight defenders in coverage ends up working two plays later with an Andre Cisco INT, his third of the year

3:03 PM: Chris Jones is good. He sacked Trevor Lawrence in the red zone, but Patterson finally connected on a field goal to make it a 20-10 ballgame at Arrowhead.

2:36 PM: Trevor Lawrence responds with a few big-time throws, including this dime to Christian Kirk, right before halftime.

2:29 PM: Kansas City adds another touchdown (but missed the field goal). 20-0, bad guys.

2:05 PM: Chiefs 14, Jaguars 0. (And they just got the ball back after a three-and-out by Jacksonville).

1:32 PM: Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown to put Kansas City up 7-0.

Because of course, Kadarius Toney's first NFL touchdown was a balancing act.

1:25 PM: Kansas City drove down the field thanks to Patrick Mahomes being him, but Rayshawn Jenkins forced and Devin Lloyd recovered a redzone fumble by Isiah Pacheco. Jacksonville again got close to midfield before punting for a touchback. Kansas City ball at their own 25, part two.

1:09 PM: The Jaguars RECOVER AN ONSIDE KICK to start the day!!! Jacksonville then picked up one first down before punting. Kansas City ball at their own 25.

11:59 AM: Inactives have been listed.

The Jaguars continue to be on the fortunate side of injury luck.

#Jaguars inactives vs. Chiefs:



WR Kendrick Pryor

S Tyree Gillespie

CB Tevaughn Campbell

OLB De’Shaan Dixon

OL John Miller



Both TE Evan Engram (back) and S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) are ACTIVE today. Engram was off the game-status report on Friday. Jenkins entered as ? — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 13, 2022

Here are our inactives for today's game against the Jaguars:



RB Ronald Jones

QB Shane Buechele

S Nazeeh Johnson

WR Mecole Hardman

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 13, 2022

