Jaguars vs Chiefs: Week 10 live blog

By guslogue
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The 3-6 Jaguars are facing the 6-2 Chiefs today. It’s Doug Pederson’s first return to Kansas City as Jacksonville’s coach, plus the first edition of Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes.

Let’s get it.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

4:02: The Chiefs were able to run out the clock and win 27-17 over the Jaguars. At least Trevor Lawrence looked good.

3:44 PM: It’s a 10-point game at Arrowhead!

3:37 PM: It looked like the Chiefs were going to run away with it after a seven-yard Travis Kielce and good-looking ensuing drive. But then...

3:03 PM: Chris Jones is good. He sacked Trevor Lawrence in the red zone, but Patterson finally connected on a field goal to make it a 20-10 ballgame at Arrowhead.

2:36 PM: Trevor Lawrence responds with a few big-time throws, including this dime to Christian Kirk, right before halftime.

2:29 PM: Kansas City adds another touchdown (but missed the field goal). 20-0, bad guys.

2:05 PM: Chiefs 14, Jaguars 0. (And they just got the ball back after a three-and-out by Jacksonville).

1:32 PM: Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown to put Kansas City up 7-0.

1:25 PM: Kansas City drove down the field thanks to Patrick Mahomes being him, but Rayshawn Jenkins forced and Devin Lloyd recovered a redzone fumble by Isiah Pacheco. Jacksonville again got close to midfield before punting for a touchback. Kansas City ball at their own 25, part two.

1:09 PM: The Jaguars RECOVER AN ONSIDE KICK to start the day!!! Jacksonville then picked up one first down before punting. Kansas City ball at their own 25.

11:59 AM: Inactives have been listed.

The Jaguars continue to be on the fortunate side of injury luck.

11:05 AM: Looking for pregame reading material? Here’s this week’s Q&A...

...and here’s some players to watch...

...and last but certainly not least, bets to make prior to kickoff.

