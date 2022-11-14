Monday Night Football: Eagles huge favorites over the Commanders

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with a classic NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. The Eagles seem like they cannot be stopped, still 8-0 on the season and never slowing down. As a 15.5-point favorite on Monday Night, it doesn’t sound like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

On the flipside for the Commanders, they’re still right under the .500 mark sitting at 4-5, rallying off three wins in a row before the Minnesota Vikings ended their win streak in a nail biter, 20-17 last week. Washington has made the switch to Tyler Heinicke after the injury to Carson Wentz, but they haven’t seen too much of a dip in anything since the change. Going against the buzzsaw Eagles however isn’t going to be an easy task.

