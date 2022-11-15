Jaguars vs Chiefs: Play of the game

The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, as Doug Pederson was out-coached by his former mentor, Andy Reid, in a 27-17 loss.

The biggest play of the game (in terms of win probability and expected points added, per rbsdm.com) was a Chiefs first-quarter fumble. Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins knocked the ball out, and Devin Lloyd scooped it up for a 17-yard return.

The Jaguars came up with two more turnovers on the day -- a kickoff return fumble recovery and an Andre Cisco interception -- plus a recovered onside kick on the game’s very first play.

However, Jacksonville’s offense only scored once off all those extra opportunities, and the defense still allowed 486 total yards and four touchdown drives from the Chiefs.

Basically, if we exclude turnovers, Kansas City dominated.

Jaguars were +3 in the turnover battle yesterday and still lost to the Chiefs.



Per @NFLResearch, @NFL teams with +3 turnover differential were 22-0 in 2022 before the Jags loss. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 14, 2022

In fact, the same player who secured Jacksonville’s first turnover on Sunday wound up being benched later in the game.

2021 first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd played a season-low 38 snaps while, while fellow (third-round) rookie linebacker Chad Muma earned a season-high 25.

Doug Pederson says Devin Lloyd coming out of the game and seeing it from the sideline can give him valuable lessons. Also says more reps for Chad Muma gives them a look at where he is at



"It helps Devin from the standpoint I think of just seeing things a little bit differently." — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 14, 2022

On the positive side of things, Trevor Lawrence looked good! Kansas City bottled up Jacksonville’s run game and forced several early punts, but at least Lawrence and the passing attack started to click late rather than not at all.