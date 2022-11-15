Week 11 NFL power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Athletic: 21

USA Today: 24

From Nate Davis:

Sunday, they pulled off the first successful onside kick to start a game in six years. It was downhill from there.

The Ringer: 24

From Austin Gayle:

[Travon] Walker has now recorded four pressures in back-to-back games, according to Pro Football Focus, and earned a career-high single-game grade against the Chiefs on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence ranks seventh in the NFL in EPA per dropback and should only continue to improve as the Jags add talent around him, Christian Kirk, and Travis Etienne. Lawrence has averaged 0.10 EPA per dropback or better in four of his last five games, including the Jags’ loss against Kansas City. The foundation is in place for Jacksonville to return to prominence as soon as 2023.

Yahoo Sports: 25

Bleacher Report: 26

From “NFL Staff”:

The 2022 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars was never about the playoffs. It was about one thing—growth from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence... It came in defeat Sunday, but that growth was evident in Kansas City—Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two scores without an interception and posted a passer rating of 106.1.Frankly, at this point, games like that from Lawrence are more important to Jacksonville’s long-term prospects than wins.

ESPN: 26

NFL: 28

From Dan Hanzus: