NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups in the NFL Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off another close and tough loss, actually rallying back and putting pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs last week in their loss. The Jaguars ended up losing by 10 points, coincidentally the same amount of points that the Jaguars left on the field between penalties and missed field goals.

It seems like a good time for the Jaguars to get their week off, as they can mull back through all their close losses with some extra reflection and make some adjustments to both the offense and the defense based on the film available through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Thankfully the Jaguars don’t really have any injuries to worry about at the moment, but that week off will be good for a reset, as mentioned.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 11. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.