Thursday Night Football Titans vs. Packers Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football live on Amazon Prime. This week, we’ve got the Back for another week of Thursday Night Football live on Amazon Prime. This week, we’ve got the Tennessee Titans traveling to take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC versus AFC showdown.

While this typically might be an exciting matchup, the way things have shaken out so far in the 2022 NFL season, it might actually be a pretty brutal game to watch between two offenses that are absolutely struggling.

On the Green Bay side, long time quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers has looked like father time might have caught up to him. While Rodgers looked to be in form in last week’s win against the Dallas Cowboys, prior to that the Packers had lost five games in a row for the first time maybe ever in the Rodgers era.

On the flipside for the Titans, they’re a team that are kind of all over the place yet they keep winning... The Titans are coming off rebounding from having their five game win streak snapped by beating the Denver Broncos in a brutal 17-10 matchup.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Nov. 17

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Lambeau Field

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Packers by 3. Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 40.5