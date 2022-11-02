Jaguars draft picks this year after Calvin Ridley trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an out-of-left-field trade at the NFL Trade Deadline for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The move for a wide receiver was not too much of a surprise for the Jaguars, however the move to after someone the caliber of and in the situation of Calvin Ridley was a shocker. Long story short, Ridley can’t play for the Jaguars until 2023 once he’s reinstated, and the deal made to acquire the star receiver is a bit of unique one that can have some impact on the Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft Picks and beyond.

Here’s what the Jaguars current 2023 NFL Draft Picks look like

#Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft Picks

1 – Own pick

2 – Own pick

3 – Own pick

4 – Own Pick

4 – from Tampa Bay

6 – Own pick

6 – from New York

6 – from Philadelphia

7 – Own pick

#Jaguars 2024 Picks

1 – Own pick

2 – Own pick

3 – Own pick

5 – Own pick

6 – Own pick

6 – from Carolina

7 – Own pick

The Jaguars 2023 fifth-round pick was sent to the Falcons in the Ridley deal, but that deal can have impact going forward in the future. The Jaguars give up the 2023 fifth-round pick regardless of what happens with Ridley, but there is also an additional conditional fourth-round pick as compensation in the base-line deal. The deal could escalate with Ridley making the Jaguars roster in 2024, which locks in the fourth-round pick. If Ridley reaches certain play-time incentives that pick escalates to a third-round selection and if the Jaguars re-sign Ridley via a contract extension it escalates further to a second-round pick.

Additionally, if Ridley is not reinstated to the league, the Jaguars only give up one of their 2023 sixth-round picks, however I have to imagine this deal is not made unless the Jaguars know Ridley will be reinstated.