Week 11 Best bets

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on bye this week, but us degenerate gamblers (that’s right, nod your head, reader) never stop, do we?

Here’s some non-Jaguars bets for this weekend, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last week: 0-3

Season: 14-11

Browns (+7.5) versus Bills

Cleveland’s front office kinda screwed itself by over-committing to pass defense. The Browns don’t have the size or strength to take on powerful run games -- but that won’t be a problem this week against Buffalo’s pass-heavy spread offense.

I think that side of the ball matches up well for Cleveland, and if Nick Chubb can keep the sticks moving and the clock churning for the Browns offense, this neutral-site game should be close.

Eagles (-6.5) versus Colts

This is a betting choice based on narratives. Philadelphia just lost its first game of the season -- at home, in prime time, against a division rival. Indianapolis just won its first game in a month under a new (interim) head coach.

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown had his worst game of the season last week; Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor had his best. I could go on.

The storyline angle is pointing up for Indy and down for Philly, but I’m trying to fade recency bias here and bet on what I think is a far better team in the Birds.

Chiefs (-5.5) versus Chargers

I am fully convinced that Kansas City should be Super Bowl favorites, and I’m far from convinced that Los Angeles should be considered in the same boat.

One argument I’ve seen in favor of the Chargers spread this week is that Brandon Staley has played Andy Reid closely in each of their matchups so far. But the Chargers are hoping to have their best receivers (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams) just healthy enough to suit up, while the Chiefs keep getting better with more contributions from young weapons (Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney).

I think that makes the difference on Sunday night and K.C. wins big. (I’ll probably tease the Eagles and Chiefs spreads.)

