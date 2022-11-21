The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season for fans. The Jaguars fell by 10 points to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was actually their first loss of the season that was by less than a single possession.

In this week’s Reacts survey, 87% of Big Cat Country readers said they are confident in the team’s direction headed into Week 12.

The Jaguars are very unlikely to make a playoff push in 2022 with how the season has gone so far, but there are some bright spots to keep an eye on and hope continue to develop for 2023.

If you go by the polls, you can see that confidence in the Jaguars in 2022 is starting to go back on the rise thanks to a big win.

Want to participate in future Reacts surveys? Sign up here and make your voice heard!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.