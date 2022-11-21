2022 NFL odds: Jaguars home underdogs to Ravens

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a much needed bye week after suffering a 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, coincidentally by the same margin of points that they left on the table.

This week the Jaguars will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens and superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field as home underdogs. It should be an interesting game, despite the fact that the Ravens are riding a four game win streak. The Ravens have been in a weird spot of taking a lead and then letting teams crawl back into the game and ultimately winning.

For the Jaguars on Sunday, if they want to get back on the winning side of things they’re going to want to make some distance between themselves and the Ravens, as the Ravens are one of those teams where if they stick around they’ll usually win, typically on some crazy video game play by Jackson.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a 4.5-point underdog.

