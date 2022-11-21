Monday Night Football: 49ers big favorites over the Cardinals

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with a classic NFC West matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. It’s an interesting matchup for the NFC West, especially for the Niners with the additional of Christian McCaffery to their offense. McCaffery only has three games with the 49ers but he’s already found the endzone three times.

On the flipside for the Cardinals, they’re going to be without starting quarterback Kyle Murray as Colt McCoy is going to be starting for them again. While McCoy was able to help rally the Cardinals back to beat the Los Angeles Rams a week ago, the Niners are a much tougher matchup than a Matt Stafford-less Rams football team. McCoy is going to have to hold up to the Niners defense and try to keep score with an offense that seems to be hitting it’s stride.

