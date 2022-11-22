Week 12 NFL power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Athletic: 23

From Bo Wulf:

According to Action News Jax, “Inspectors looked at 29 concession stands and found 129 violations, including two dead rodents, 159 rodent droppings and seven concession stands that were operating with an expired license.” That inspection occurred during the Jaguars’ Nov. 6 matchup against the Raiders, which also happens to be their only win of the past seven games. Which begs the question: Would you knowingly eat food prepared next to a dead rat if it meant your team would win? If Jaxson de Ville doesn’t show up this weekend with a chef’s hat calling himself “Catatouille,” mascot humor is dead.

Bleacher Report: 24

Sports Illustrated: 25

ESPN: 26

Yahoo Sports: 26

From Frank Schwab:

Here’s the Jaguars remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Lions, at Titans, vs. Cowboys, at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans. Luckily the Texans game is in there because the Jaguars will probably be underdogs in every other game. It’ll be a good test for a young team.

The Ringer: 28

From Austin Gayle:

The good news for the Jags as they return from their bye is that Trevor Lawrence looks significantly better this year compared to last year. He’s a top-10 quarterback in EPA per dropback and Jacksonville has the same point differential as the 7-3 Dolphins and Titans, both of which have more than a 90 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. The bad news is they’re just 1-6 in one-score games, are likely to miss the playoffs and won’t have money to spend on free agents in 2023 (they are currently to be $23 million over the cap) because of their 2022 spending spree.

NFL: 29

From Dan Hanzus: