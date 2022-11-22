Jaguars RB Fred Taylor named Hall of Fame semifinalist

One of the most illustrious players in Jacksonville Jaguars history has been nominated as a Semifinalist by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NEWS



We are excited to reveal our 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.



The list includes five first-year eligible candidates.



Full List Of Semifinalists: https://t.co/yC5UKWUE7r pic.twitter.com/xGyuX5emrB — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 22, 2022

Fred Taylor joins 27 other Modern-Era players, including five first-year eligible candidates, in the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

The former running back tallied 2,428 attempts for 11,217 yards in Jacksonville, each of which are franchise records. He ranks second in team history in both total touchdowns (to Maurice Jones-Drew) and Approximate Value (to Jimmy Smith).

Taylor spent 11 years donning teal and gold, and after spending two twilight seasons in Foxborough, he retired as a Jaguar in 2011. He’s one of 31 players in league history to rush for over 10,000 career yards.

The former Gator is also one of four former players to be inducted to the Jaguars Ring of Honor, and this marks his fourth consecutive season as a Hall of Fame finalist.

Jones-Drew made Taylor’s case for a gold jacket in an NFL.com article:

Taylor ranks 17th all-time in rushing yards (11,695), and every non-active running back above him in that list is already in the Hall. He had seven seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards (T-sixth in NFL history) and led the league in rush yards per game (107.6) in 2000. He was an absolute force out of the backfield, and I witnessed Taylor’s greatness firsthand in Jacksonville over my first three seasons in the league (2006-08). Taylor was an extraordinary teammate who exemplified everything it meant to be a professional. On the field, he had speed, vision and the ability to shred through defenses. His relentless work ethic — both physically and in the film room — allowed him to be one of the best of his era.

Taylor would be Jacksonville’s second Hall of Fame player after Tony Boselli was inducted last year.

After waiting 5,983 days since he officially signed his one-day contract to retire with the Jaguars on March 20, 2006, Tony Boselli is officially enshrined in Canton:



Now, #Jaguars Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli: https://t.co/u7VZVPPEDk — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 6, 2022

College football’s greatest players are known for delivering “Heisman moments.” I’d say this was Taylor’s Hall of Fame moment.