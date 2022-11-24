NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 12

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their bye week, sitting currently at 3-7 and unlikely to make any kind of noise for the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they’re not officially eliminated from it just yet. The Jaguars head back home of their bye to TIAA Bank Field to welcome in the Baltimore Ravens and superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It seemed like a good time for the Jaguars to get their week off, as they could mull back through all their close losses with some extra reflection and make some adjustments to both the offense and the defense based on the film available through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Thankfully the Jaguars don’t really have any injuries to worry about at the moment, but that week off will be good for a reset, as mentioned.

