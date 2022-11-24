Thursday Night Football Patriots vs. Vikings Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football, this time in NBC and on Thanksgiving, capping off a Thanksgiving triple header with a matchup between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. It should be an interesting matchup between two teams vying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

The first two games on Thanksgiving were actually pretty exciting, as we saw the Detroit Lions rally late to tie the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter, only to see Josh Allen charge the Bills right down the field to take the lead for the win.

The second game saw a classic NFC East battle between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys where the Giants took a 13-7 lead into halftime. Unfortunately for New York fans, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was dialed in and led the Cowboys back to a resounding win.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m.

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

Watch it Live: NBC

Odds: Vikings by 2.5. Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 42.5