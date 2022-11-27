Ravens vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in action on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, fresh off their bye week and ready to host the Baltimore Ravens. At 3-7 the Jaguars are almost certainly out of the playoff picture, but it’s been a plucky 3-7 record, with Jacksonville losing all but one of their games by a single score.

On the flipside the Baltimore Ravens come to Jacksonville on a four game win streak and ready to continue to make their push to win the AFC North. Similar to the Jaguars, the Ravens have found themselves in a lot of one-score games in the 2022 season, but unlike the Jaguars they’ve been able to make the plays on both sides of the ball to pull it out.

How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1:00 PM

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Odds: Jaguars are +3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook