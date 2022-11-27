Game Thread: Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) host the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. Due to a weather delay, the game will begin at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast on CBS in local markets.

The Jaguars are coming off of a bye week, following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the week prior. The Ravens last defeated the Carolina Panthers by a final score of 13-3. Baltimore is currently on a four-game losing streak overall.

In 22 all-time meetings, the Jaguars lead the series 12-10 overall. The last time these two franchises met was on Dec. 20, 2020, a 40-14 blowout win for the Ravens.

The Jaguars enter the contest as three-point underdogs, and the over/under for the game is set at 43, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

