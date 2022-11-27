 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kickoff Time Update: Ravens vs. Jaguars will start at 1:25 p.m. due to severe weather

By Ryan O'Bleness
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars is currently delayed due to severe weather. The game did not begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, but is now scheduled to kick off at 1:25 p.m. ET, following a 15-minute warmup for the players.

The Jaguars enter the game as three-point underdogs, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If there are further delays, this post will be updated.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...