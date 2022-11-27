Gutsy Jaguars pull off stunning late victory over Ravens, 28-27

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars faced off on Sunday in what became an instant classic. The game got off to a delayed start due to severe weather, and eventually kicked off at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The Jaguars walked away with a late victory by a final score of 28-27.

This was a back-and-forth game that came all the way down to the very end, which we will recap below. The Jaguars improve to 4-7 on the 2022 season, while the Ravens fall to 7-4 on the campaign.

The Ravens took the ball to begin the game after the delayed start and managed to drive down the field. However, five plays into the drive, Baltimore nearly turned the ball over. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a pass to tight end Mark Andrews and then Andrews proceeded to fumble the ball after being tackled by linebacker Foye Oluokun.

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins appeared to recover the fumble, but after review, the call on the field was overturned after the officials ruled that linebacker Chad Muma was out of bounds and touched the ball before Jenkins’ recovery.

The Ravens kept possession and eventually took a 3-0 lead after a 27-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker.

A loose ball in the field of play is considered "dead" when a player that is out of bounds contacts it. In #BALvsJAX, Chad Muma (#48), clearly contacts the ball while out of bounds.



Good reversal in replay. pic.twitter.com/CtYN9q61tx — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) November 27, 2022

Jacksonville then received the ball for the first time on the day, but six plays later, turned it over on downs. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked by Baltimore defensive lineman Broderick Washington on the first play of the drive. A few plays later, Lawrence was stopped by Calais Campbell — a current defensive lineman for the Ravens and former All-Pro selection for the Jaguars — on a fourth-down-and-1 quarterback sneak attempt.

Baltimore took over and would increase its lead eight plays later. Tucker hit another field goal, this time from 29 yards out, to give the Ravens a 6-0 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Jacksonville proceeded to go three-and-out on its next possession and punted the ball back to Baltimore. The Jaguars stepped up defensively, however, stopping Jackson on a fourth-and-1 run and forcing a fumble, which was recovered by defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton.

The Jaguars regained possession at the 50-yard, and four plays later, found the end zone for the first time on the day. Lawrence hit running back JaMycal Hasty down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown. The Jaguars took a 7-0 lead with 9:57 remaining in the second quarter.

The Ravens responded with yet another field goal. A 12-play, 38-yard drive was capped off by a 55-yarder from Tucker, giving Baltimore a slight 9-7 lead with 4:51 remaining in the first half.

Jacksonville then proceeded to drive 71 yards in 12 plays to add a score before halftime. Despite getting all the way dow to Baltimore’s 4-yard line, the drive ended with a 22-yard field goal from kicker Riley Patterson.

The Jaguars took a one-point advantage into the locker room at halftime, leading 10-9. Oluokun set a first-half record for the Jaguars. His 13 tackles were the most recorded in the first half by a Jacksonville player in franchise history.

LB Foye Oluokun totaled 13 tackles in the first half, the most by a Jaguars player in the first half in franchise history. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 27, 2022

The second half kickoff went to Jacksonville, but the Jaguars immediately went three-and-out. Baltimore took over, and you may have guessed at this point, added yet another field goal. The drive started with a 40-yard pass from Jackson to tight end Josh Oliver (another former Jaguar) and ended with a 24-yard kick from Tucker.

The Ravens took a 12-10 lead with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter. The teams then traded a couple of punts.

Later in the third quarter, disaster struck for Lawerence and the Jaguars. On a third-and-9 play, Lawrence was sacked by Baltimore linebacker Tyus Bowser and fumbled the ball, which was recovered for the Ravens by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The fumble set Baltimore up in great field position at Jacksonville’s 25-yard line and the Ravens would capitalize. Running back Gus Edwards eventually found the end zone from one-yard out and Baltimore extended its lead to 19-10 with 13:07 left to play in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville answered with a long, 14-play drive that went 75 yards and took 7:12 off of the clock. The drive eventually ended with a one-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to wide receiver Jamal Agnew. That made the score 19-17 in Baltimore’s favor with 5:55 to play.

The Ravens’ next drive ended abruptly. On the first play of the possession, Edwards fumbled the ball. Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard forced the fumble and cornerback Tyson Campbell recovered it deep in Baltimore’s territory.

The Jaguars took over at the Ravens’ 16-yard line. Jacksonville’s offense couldn’t quite capitalize, though, as it gained just five yards in three plays. Patterson made a 29-yard field goal to give the Jaguars the lead, however, at 20-19 with 4:19 remaining in the game.

The Ravens weren’t ready to go away just yet. A couple plays into the drive, Jackson threw a deep ball to wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a 62-yard gain, setting Baltimore up at Jacksonville’s 23-yard line.

The possession later ended on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Oliver. Baltimore elected to go for the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game, and the try was successful as Jackson found Andrews in the end zone. The Ravens led 27-20 with 2:02 to play.

The moment was not too big for Lawrence and the Jaguars, however. Early on in the drive, Lawrence was sacked by Campbell and fumbled, but it was recovered by rookie center Luke Fortner, losing 11 yards on the play. Lawrence then found wide receiver Christian Kirk for a 16-yard gain to bring up a fourth-and-5. The fourth-down conversion was then successful when Lawrence hit wide receiver Marvin Jones for a 10-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

Kirk, Marvin Jones and fellow wide receiver Zay Jones helped Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense drive down the field. With just 14 seconds remaining, the Jaguars were set up with a first-and-10 at Baltimore’s 10-yard line. Lawrence found Marvin Jones in the end zone — on an incredible catch by Marvin — that stood after official review.

Down by a single point with limited time remaining, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson aggressively went for the win. The two-point conversion was successful as Lawrence connected with Zay Jones in the end zone, giving the Jaguars the 28-27 advantage with 14 seconds let to play.

The Ravens would still have a chance to win. With Tucker in the fold, who is arguably the NFL’s best kicker, Baltimore attempted a 67-yard field goal.

Tucker’s kick looked perfectly on target, but fell just short of the crossbar and the Jaguars held on for the one-point win.

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne Jr. left the game early, and although the team never officially ruled him out, he never returned.

Jacksonville’s defense played tough all day long, holding the Ravens out of the end zone for the most part, except following the turnover from Lawrence to set up a short field for Baltimore and allowing one long touchdown drive. The Ravens did out-gain the Jaguars in total yardage 415-332, but it did not matter in the end.

Lawrence completed 29 of 37 passes (78.3 percent) for 321 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Jaguars struggled to run the ball without Etienne, but Hasty led the team with 28 rushing yards. Zay Jones led the team in receiving with 11 catches for 145 yards. Oluokun led the Jaguars with 18 total tackles.

The Jaguars will travel to Detroit next week to take on the Lions (4-7). The game is set for a 1 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff and will be broadcast on FOX in local markets.