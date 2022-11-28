2022 NFL odds: Jaguars road underdogs to Lions

What a Sunday it was for the Jacksonville Jaguars, rallying back to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 after going for two to take the lead with about 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was a big time statement for a Jaguars team that has struggled to close out games and lost all but one by a single score. The defense held up the Ravens early to slow their scoring and Trevor Lawrence played out of his mind, making big time throws and getting the team in the endzone.

This week the Jaguars head to Detroit to take on a 4-7 Lions team coming off a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills after rattling off three wins in a row. While many fans will write this off as “oh it’s the Lions,” they’re a team that plays a lot of people tough. Like the Jaguars, the Lions have lost multiple games by a single score and late in the game.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a 1-point underdog.

