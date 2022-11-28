Monday Night Football: Steelers underdogs to Colts

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an AFC clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. Normally this would be a big time matchup between teams in the thick of the playoff hunt, but in 2022 both teams are down and well under .500 so far on the year.

For the Steelers, it was always kind of understood it could be a rough year for the Steelers as they moved on from longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger. The Colts on the other hand were thought to compete for the division with the addition of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, but that didn’t workout like planned. The Colts opened the year with a tie and a blowout loss, but then beat the Chiefs so they were kind of all over the place.

Monday Night could end up being the way for one of these teams to stabilize however and get themselves on the outskirts of the playoff hunt.

