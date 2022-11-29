Jaguars vs Ravens: Play of the game

The Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 4-7 on the season after beating the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 at home. Doug Pederson is suddenly back in the playoff hunt.

the jaguars are 3 games behind the titans



who they play twice in the next 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/TI64AAtrrh — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 28, 2022

Despite star running back Travis Etienne playing just five offensive snaps due to a sprained ankle, the Jaguars reached 28 points scored for the first time since Week 3. That includes 18 fourth-quarter points to pull off the most unlikely of comebacks.

Per Elias, this was the Jaguars' first win in franchise history when trailing by 7+ points in the final minute of regulation. They were 0-183 in franchise history entering the day. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 27, 2022

The driving force of Jacksonville’s come-from-behind win was undoubtedly Trevor Lawrence. He attempted 37 passes sans Etienne and completed 29 of them for 321 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The sophomore quarterback had moments of high play throughout the day, but the Jaguars were just 1-7 on third down through three quarters. Then Lawrence decided enough was enough.

Trevor Lawrence in the 4th quarter today against the Ravens.



lmao. lmfao. pic.twitter.com/BKCwmOe90u — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 28, 2022

In the final quarter, Lawrence completed 15 of 19 attempts for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and a game-winning two-point conversion. That resulted in a 78.9% completion percentage, 9.1 yards per attempt, 139.7 passer rating, and 0.648 Expected Points Added per play.

(For context, each of those stats would lead the league this year. Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes are the only quarterbacks with at least 0.25 EPA per play on the season.)

Jacksonville’s biggest play of the day by EPA was the 4th-and-8 dime to Zay Jones, per rbsdm.com. The team’s biggest play in terms of win probability was the successful two-point attempt, also to Jones. The veteran receiver set career-highs across the board on Sunday with 11 receptions for 145 yards.

Here’s some Trevor Lawrence film analysis by industry experts. Happy victory week!

.@Jaguars @Trevorlawrencee with an afternoon to remember and a 4th Q comeback that reminds everyone why he was the #1 selection in the @NFLDraft 2021 knocking off a hot hot @Ravens team The type of win that could be the beginning of a WINNING streak #duval #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/q5An3gl187 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 28, 2022