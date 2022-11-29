Week 13 NFL power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Athletic: 18

From Bo Wulf:

All 19 Jaguars fans will remember Sunday’s game for the drive when Trevor Lawrence became Trevor Lawrence. Trailing by seven points with just over two minutes remaining, Lawrence completed 7 of 9 passes for 91 yards, including two sparkling dimes to his right to Zay Jones and Marvin Jones for 29 yards and 10 yards (and a touchdown), respectively. Doug Pederson then rolled the dice with a potential game-winning two-point try and Lawrence threw a perfect pass to Zay Jones to convert. The Jaguars are still playoff long shots, but the entire purpose of their season is turning Lawrence into a franchise quarterback. By that measure, they might be having as good a season as anyone.

Yahoo Sports: 22

From Frank Schwab:

The 129.8 passer rating Trevor Lawrence posted on Sunday was the best of his career. It’s the first time he has posted a rating of 100 or better and also threw for more than 262 yards. It was the first time Lawrence has led a game-winning fourth-quarter touchdown drive in his NFL career. (He gets credit for one other against the Raiders, but the Jaguars scored the go-ahead TD four seconds into the fourth quarter.) It’s quite possible the Jaguars’ win Sunday was a landmark day for Lawrence and the entire franchise.

ESPN: 22

Bleacher Report: 23

From NFL Staff:

For most of the past two seasons, the Jaguars have been waiting for Trevor Lawrence to arrive. Waiting for the first overall pick in the 2021 draft to show that he is well and truly the franchise quarterback the Jaguars hoped they were getting. Lawrence’s star status remains uncertain. But Sunday’s comeback win over the AFC North-leading Ravens was arguably his best game as a pro. Lawrence completed 29 of 37 pass attempts for 321 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. His passer rating of 129.8 was a franchise record for a game with that many pass attempts.

NFL: 23

From Dan Hanzus:

Jaguars fans will one day look back on Nov. 28, 2022, as the day Trevor Lawrence officially arrived as their franchise savior. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had been making strides in recent weeks, but the QB took his game to another level in Sunday’s dramatic 28-27 win over the Ravens. Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, capped by a scoring toss to Marvin Jones with 14 seconds to play and a gutsy two-point conversion strike to Zay Jones that stole a win from Baltimore and sent the crowd at TIAA Bank Field into hysterics. “We’ve been on the wrong side of these a lot,” Lawrence said. “To win games like this, it’s awesome. Nothing like it.”

The Ringer: 24

From Austin Gayle:

What Trevor Lawrence showed in the fourth quarter of the Jags’ comeback win over the Ravens is what should have fans excited for the future in Jacksonville. His arm talent, accuracy, and decisiveness was on full display as he completed 15-of-19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns (and a game-winning two-point conversion) in the fourth quarter. The Jags improved to 11th in point differential (+12), and Lawrence is now seventh in EPA per dropback among starters. With so many one-score losses, a talented quarterback, and Doug Pederson in just his first season coaching the team, the Jaguars are a prime positive-regression candidate in 2023.

I disagree with these specific lines (respectfully).

“The game Trevor Lawrence became Trevor Lawrence.”

“For most of the past two seasons, the Jaguars have been waiting for Trevor Lawrence to arrive.”

“Jaguars fans will one day look back on Nov. 28, 2022, as the day Trevor Lawrence officially arrived as their franchise savior.”

Jaguars fans got their franchise savior just under two years ago when Frank Gore iced a 23-20 Jets win, which secured the #1 overall pick in the 2021 draft for Jacksonville. Lawrence was always going to be the first selection, and he was always going to be a special NFL player.

Lawrence knew it. I knew it. And if you didn’t already, well, know you now it too.

The Jaguars have a star quarterback.