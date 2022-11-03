Thursday Night Football Eagles vs. Texans: Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football live on Amazon Prime. This week, we’ve got the Philadelphia Eagles headed down south to RNG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans.

On paper, this should be more like last week’s matchup, where exciting things actually happen and points are actually scored, but it could end up a lopsided affair. The Philadelphia Eagles are still red hot and undefeated at 7-0 and it does not look like a week they will be slowing down in the slightest taking on the Houston Texans.

On the other side with the Texans at 1-5-1 on the season, it seems likely that they’ll just be trying to hang on and not get embarrassed on national TV. Houston grinded out their first win of the season three weeks ago on the road against the Jaguars, but went right back to dropping their last two games. While everything seems to point to Houston getting blown out on Thursday Night, it is worth mentioning they have been getting teams to play grind-it-out football with them and when teams do that, there’s always a chance for an upset.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: NRG Stadium

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Eagles by 14. Current betting odds at DraftKing Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 45