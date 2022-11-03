NFL Season 2022 Picks Week 9: Can the Jaguars end the slide?

Things have settled in the 2022 NFL Season now that we’re heading into Week 9. There are a hand full of teams that have solidified themselves in their division and pulled away, while others are trying to save their season and not fall too far behind.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be making their trip back to TIAA Bank Field to hose the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Jaguars are not the home favorites on Sunday, with DraftKings showing the Raiders a 1.5-point favorites, despite the fact that they got shut out last week by the New Orleans Saints.

The Jaguars have been in every game this year, with every loss being by a single score, so we should once again expect a close matchup. In fact, the last three games the Jaguars have taken a late lead and squandered it to still end up in the loser column.

