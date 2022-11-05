Jaguars vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their fifth gut wrenching loss in a row, losing to the Denver Broncos in London, and head into their next game as 1.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders. The last few games the Jaguars have been in nail-biters, even going so far as to take the lead late in the game only to see the defense allow the other team to re-take the lead and then the offense follows up with the inability to move the ball or a crushing turnover.

On the flip side the Raiders are coming off a game in which they were dominated by the New Orleans Saints and completely shut out from the scoreboard. With that being said, most Jaguars fans are probably now sweating and expected Derrick Carr to throw for over 300 yards and complete 78 percent of his passes on Sunday, as the Jaguars seemingly like being slump busters.

It will be an interesting matchup to see if the Jaguars can finally get off their slide.

How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 1:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Odds: Jaguars are +1.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook