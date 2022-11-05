The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on a frustrating slide, losing five games in a row, most of them in gun wrenching fashion late in the game. The last few weeks in particular have been rough, as the team has taken a late lead and then seen it squandered to ultimately lose.

In this week’s Reacts survey, 68% of Big Cat Country readers said they are confident in the team’s direction headed into Week 9.

The Jaguars are very unlikely to make a playoff push in 2022 with how the season has gone so far, but there are some bright spots to keep an eye on and hope continue to develop for 2023.

84% of Big Cat Country readers think that the Jaguars made a good move in trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

If you go by the two polls, you can see that confidence in the Jaguars in 2022 is starting to fade after holding steady, but there is a bright spot on the horizon with the addition of Ridley.

