Big Cat Country is currently adding a social media assistant to the team. If you already spend lots of time thinking about, talking about and posting about the Jaguars, considering taking it to the next level and get paid for it.

What does the role entail?

This person will be responsible for helping Big Cat Country bring readers the best coverage of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the internet. The ideal candidate will be responsible for continuing the social voice of Big Cat Country established by former manager Ryan Day, but also develop their own social voice along the journey.

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend and will have opportunities to make additional compensation with certain marketing campaigns. This person does not have to live in the Jacksonville market.

What qualifications should you have?

Social Media Experience

A fan-centric passion for sports — especially the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars — and a genuine interest in Internet culture and trends.

An understanding of social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook — and an eagerness to branch out and explore with emerging platforms.

Experience using real-time tools and analytics for social networks.

Excellent writing and communication skills and the ability to multitask in a virtual collaborative environment.

Familiarity with the Jacksonville Jaguars culture and their fans is preferred.

Flexible schedule - availability for the weekends and evenings is a must, especially on game day.

Ability to create social graphics if need-be.

What would the job entail?

Assist in discovering real-time breaking news and trending social stories.

Managing the game day live blog using both the website and social media platforms.

Distribute Big Cat Country content across social platforms.

Collaborate with current staff on story ideas that align with current social media trends and how to adapt our consistent content to the current voice of social platforms.

Create original social content for platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Ability to write content if the situation arises.

How do you apply?

The position may be located in Jacksonville or remote. It is a part-time, contract role compensations with a monthly stipend.

To apply, email sbnbigcatcountry@gmail.com a 250-character cover letter and resume — and share three examples of stories or projects that demonstrate your ability to make engaging Internet content. Then answer to the best of your ability this question in 4-5 sentences: What does the voice of Big Cat Country sound like to you?

Make the subject of your email, “Big Cat Country social media assistant”.

Vox Media, SB Nation and Big Cat Country are committed to bringing you coverage of the Jaguars from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, November 18.