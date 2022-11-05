Jacksonville Jaguars Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, Jacksonville Jaguars games are carried on radio stations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Here is a list of all the cities where you can listen to the Jaguars broadcasts, which originate from Jaguars Radio Network flagship station WJXL AM 1010/FM 92.5 in Jacksonville.
Jaguars radio affiliates in Florida
- Daytona Beach - WHOG-FM 95.7
- Ft. Walton Beach - WZLB FM 103.1
- Gainesville - WAJD AM 1390/FM 98.9
- Jacksonville (Spanish Language) - WFXJ AM 930/FM 97.3
- Lake City/Live Oak - WJZS FM 106.3
- Orlando - WDYZ 660 AM/FM 105.5
- Palm Coast - WNZF AM 1550/FM 94.9
- Panama City - WFLF 96.3/102.5
- St. Augustine - WFOY AM 1420/FM 102.1
- Tallahassee - WFLA FM 100.7
Jaguars radio affiliates in Georgia
- Brunswick - WHFX FM 107.7
- Jesup - WLOP AM 1370/WIFO FM 105.5
- Kingsland - WKBX-FM 106.3
- Savannah - WRWN FM 107.9
- Waycross WAYX AM 1230/FM 96.3
Jaguars radio affiliates in South Carolina
- Hilton Head - WRWN FM 107.9
- Clemson - WCCP FM 105.5
- Spartanburg - WAHT AM 1560/FM 97.5
