Jacksonville Jaguars Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, Jacksonville Jaguars games are carried on radio stations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Here is a list of all the cities where you can listen to the Jaguars broadcasts, which originate from Jaguars Radio Network flagship station WJXL AM 1010/FM 92.5 in Jacksonville.

Jaguars radio affiliates in Florida

Daytona Beach - WHOG-FM 95.7

Ft. Walton Beach - WZLB FM 103.1

Gainesville - WAJD AM 1390/FM 98.9

Jacksonville (Spanish Language) - WFXJ AM 930/FM 97.3

Lake City/Live Oak - WJZS FM 106.3

Orlando - WDYZ 660 AM/FM 105.5

Palm Coast - WNZF AM 1550/FM 94.9

Panama City - WFLF 96.3/102.5

St. Augustine - WFOY AM 1420/FM 102.1

Tallahassee - WFLA FM 100.7

Jaguars radio affiliates in Georgia

Brunswick - WHFX FM 107.7

Jesup - WLOP AM 1370/WIFO FM 105.5

Kingsland - WKBX-FM 106.3

Savannah - WRWN FM 107.9

Waycross WAYX AM 1230/FM 96.3

Jaguars radio affiliates in South Carolina