Jacksonville Jaguars Radio Network affiliate stations

By Alfie Crow
In 2022, Jacksonville Jaguars games are carried on radio stations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Here is a list of all the cities where you can listen to the Jaguars broadcasts, which originate from Jaguars Radio Network flagship station WJXL AM 1010/FM 92.5 in Jacksonville.

Jaguars radio affiliates in Florida

  • Daytona Beach - WHOG-FM 95.7
  • Ft. Walton Beach - WZLB FM 103.1
  • Gainesville - WAJD AM 1390/FM 98.9
  • Jacksonville (Spanish Language) - WFXJ AM 930/FM 97.3
  • Lake City/Live Oak - WJZS FM 106.3
  • Orlando - WDYZ 660 AM/FM 105.5
  • Palm Coast - WNZF AM 1550/FM 94.9
  • Panama City - WFLF 96.3/102.5
  • St. Augustine - WFOY AM 1420/FM 102.1
  • Tallahassee - WFLA FM 100.7

Jaguars radio affiliates in Georgia

  • Brunswick - WHFX FM 107.7
  • Jesup - WLOP AM 1370/WIFO FM 105.5
  • Kingsland - WKBX-FM 106.3
  • Savannah - WRWN FM 107.9
  • Waycross WAYX AM 1230/FM 96.3

Jaguars radio affiliates in South Carolina

  • Hilton Head - WRWN FM 107.9
  • Clemson - WCCP FM 105.5
  • Spartanburg - WAHT AM 1560/FM 97.5

