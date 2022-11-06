Jaguars vs Raiders: Players to watch

The 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) are coming to town to take on the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5). DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raiders as 2.5-point favorites over the Jags.

These are the players I’ll be watching most on either side of the ball.

QB Trevor Lawrence (in the red zone)

It might not seem like it, but the Jaguars have one of the most consistent offenses in the league. They rank fifth in Drive Success Rate (percentage of drives that result in a first down or touchdown) and sixth in yards per drive.

However, Jacksonville ranks just 14th in points per drive, which is largely a result of turnovers and red zone inefficiencies. The Jaguars have lost 12 turnovers this year, tied for sixth-most in the NFL, including a league-high four in the red zone.

Three of those four plays were interceptions thrown by Trevor Lawrence. He joins Kirk Cousins as the only players to throw multiple picks inside the opposing 20-yard-line this season.

A couple better decisions here and a few better-placed throws there would likely flip the quarterback comparisons from Cousins to Mahomes. Lawrence doesn't have to prove today that he should be discussed with the later’s name; he does, however, need to prove that NFL fans shouldn’t associate his name with the former.

CB Tyson Campbell

Jacksonville has a CB1, everybody. From ESPN:

The Jaguars may have found something in Campbell. The 2021 second-round pick has shadowed twice this season and both were against standout perimeter receivers in games missed by Shaquill Griffin (now on IR). The first shadow (Week 3) went well, with Mike Williams limited to one catch (a 15-yard TD) on six targets. The second shadow (Week 8) went even better, with Courtland Sutton held to one catch (13 yards) on four targets.

Here’s some video evidence of Week 3’s showing:

Tyson Campbell vs Mike Williams



Reps in man coverage: 11

Targets allowed: 4

Catches allowed: 1 pic.twitter.com/XnEQelFEU5 — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) October 1, 2022

And here’s some stats of Week 8’s matchup.

Tyson Campbell aligned across from Courtland Sutton on 23 of 31 routes (74% shadow) in their Week 8 matchup.



Campbell had an interception and allowed just 1 reception on 2 targets to Sutton (0.8 yards of average target separation).#DENvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/p5zbfN35Ld — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 31, 2022

Campbell faces a huge test this week against the best receiver in the league, Davante Adams. The five-time Pro Bowler ranks just 17th in receiving yards this season as he gets acclimated to a new team, coach, and quarterback in Las Vegas. Since he was drafted in 2014, though, Adams ranks fifth among all wide receivers in yards and tied for first in touchdowns.