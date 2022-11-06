Jaguars vs Raiders: Best bets

Here are this week’s best bets -- odds via DraftKings Sportsbook -- as the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) host the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5).

Last week: 3-0

Season: 13-6

Travis Etienne over 79.5 rushing yards (-130)

Among qualified running backs this season, Etienne ranks first in yards per carry and second in Rush Yards over Expected per attempt (per NGS). He also ranks fifth in both breakaway run rate and subjective run grade (per PFF).

More importantly, Jacksonville’s new feature back has been printing money. This column has profited from Etienne every week this season.

Zay Jones over 42.5 receiving yards (-115)

Las Vegas has one of the worst passing defenses in the league statistically, which is a sight for sore eyes after Jacksonville faced Denver’s top-tier defense last week.

Zay Jones has played 99% of offensive snaps each of the past two weeks, while Marvin Jones has seen his snap rate dip to 56% and 54% in that span.

The former Jones also has a revenge game cooking -- Zay was selected as Jacksonville’s sixth team captain this week against his former team.

Hunter Renfrow over 35.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Jaguars rank second in yards per game allowed and DVOA against opposing #1 wide receivers. Against #2 and “other” wide receivers, Jacksonville ranks 22nd and 32nd, respectively.

In other words, Tyson Campbell is very good, but the rest of Mike Caldwell’s defense doesn't hold up as well in coverage. Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow could see a lot of targets over the middle of the field on Sunday, especially with tight end Darren Waller unlikely to play.

