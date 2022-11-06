Jaguars vs Raiders: Week 9 live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be playing at a newly-named stadium and with a new star player in 2023. But while recent news should have Jacksonville excited for the future, life is best spent focusing on the gift of today -- even if the present is just more bad football.

In a battle of second-time head coaches, Josh McDaniels’s 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders are traveling cross country this week to face Doug Pederson’s 2-6 Jaguars, who are returning from across the pond. Each of these teams are coming off thousands of miles of travel and have lost several close contests this season.

The Jaguars and Raiders have somehow combined to go 0-10 in one-score games. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 2, 2022

Should be fun!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

4:09 PM: JAGUARS WIN.

After two more Adams incompletions, Smoot notched his second sack of the day to set up fourth-and-forever with the game on the line. The Raiders had to throw a bunch of backwards pitches on their final play, and the ball ultimately ended up in the arms of Devin Lloyd for Jacksonville’s first turnover of the day (and just second since Week 4).

Trevor Lawrence finished the day 25/31 for 235 yards and one touchdown to go along with 53 rushing yards. This is @gus_logue saying good night, and happy victory week!

4:04 PM: Hold on to your butts. Patterson made up for his earlier miss with a 48-yard field goal, but the Raiders will get the ball back down seven with 63 seconds remaining (albeit with zero timeouts).

3:57 PM: THE JAGUARS GET A STOP!

On what could be the final drive of the day for Las Vegas, Derek Carr connected with Hunter Renfrow for an eight-yard gain before missing two throws to Davante Adams (coverage courtesy of Tyson Campbell).

On 4th-and-2 from their own 39 and trailing by four points, the Raiders elected to go for it, but another blitz from Caldwell resulted in an incompletion to Renfrow.

3:53 PM: Jacksonville fails to make it a seven-point game following a doinked 41-yard field goal by Riley Patterson. The Jaguars hold a four-point lead with three minutes remaining.

3:39 PM: Mike Caldwell sends the HOUSE to force a three-and-out and give the ball back to Doug Pederson’s unit. The Raiders were forced to punt three times, once due to an offsides penalty and another thanks to a local streaker.

Streaker at the #Jaguars game. He fumbled the football. pic.twitter.com/OyimsA0WEB — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 6, 2022

3:33 PM: Jacksonville has punted. It's getting good!

3:28 PM: Starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins went down with a possible concussion, but Jacksonville forces Las Vegas to punt with 10 minutes left in the game.

3:19 PM: J-Rob scored (single tear face emoji).

First TD as a Jet for @robinson_jamess!!!#BUFvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/6bwhqEYXMq — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022

3:16 PM: The Jaguars have clawed back from a 17-0 deficit to take a 24-20 lead!

Etienne exited earlier in the drive but was able to shake off a hard hit to his knee on the sidelines. Tight end Evan Engram is questionable to return with a back injury, per Jaguars PR.

3:02 PM: Sports nerds will tell you momentum isn’t real, but it feels real in Jacksonville right now. Andre Cisco dropped a would-be pick-six to force the Raiders punt unit on the field. Jags down three.

2:54 PM: Jamal Agnew missed the past two weeks with a knee injury, but he made his presence felt to open the second half with a 52-yard kickoff return to the opposing 45-yard-line.

Jacksonville marched down the short field thanks to a few nice plays by Trevor Lawrence, including a sideline laser and this endzone dime to Christian Kirk.

That’s how you kick off the second half!#LVvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/QkTAcvK9Cl — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 6, 2022

2:31 PM: HALFTIME -- Jaguars 10, Raiders 20

With 45 seconds remaining in the half, Trevor Lawrence scampered for 24 yards on a 3rd-and-3 before completing three short passes to set up a 44-yard field goal field. It was Jacksonville’s first score with under two minutes left in the second or fourth quarter since Week 5.

2:08 PM: Travis Etienne punches it in from a yard out to make this a 17-7 ball game. He accounted for 37 of 75 yards on that first scoring drive for the Jaguars.

Etienne Jr. puts six on the board.#LVvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/T0UsYBir7b — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 6, 2022

1:53 PM: Jaguars 0, Raiders 17, with Davante Adams responsible for a dozen.

Have a day, Davante. His 2nd TD of the day!



: #LVvsJAX on CBS

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LSbQyGgPoM pic.twitter.com/OXGnXE9Wdk — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

1:30 PM: Star players are taking over for the silver and black. Maxx Crosby notched his second huge play of the game to force a Jacksonville three-and-out.

A true disruption on the field



TFL @CrosbyMax!



: CBS pic.twitter.com/4FSGDJG1HY — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 6, 2022

1:24 PM: Davante Adams has six receptions on six targets for 88 yards, including three first down conversions and a touchdown. And it all came on Las Vegas’ second drive of the game. It’s shaping up to be a long day.

1:12 PM: Welp, it only took about a dozen plays for the Jaguars to commit a “same old Jaguars” play.

According to the CBS broadcast, Las Vegas entered the game with the fewest turnovers in the league.

1:06 PM: SMOOT SACK!

Jacksonville starts the day with a Riley Patterson touchback and three-and-out on defense, finished off by veteran end Dawuane Smoot.

SMOOOT forcing the Raiders to a three and out on their first series pic.twitter.com/EbzhrUjtUI — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 6, 2022

11:50 AM: Inactive players have been announced -- Raiders star tight end Darren Waller will miss Sunday’s game.

The following players are inactive for #LVvsJAX pic.twitter.com/rKHJufAr2O — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 6, 2022

Here’s the home team’s list.

Fortunately for Jacksonville, none of those names are noteworthy. Jamal Agnew was limited in practice throughout this week’s practices, but the wide receiver/return man will suit up after missing the past two games. Health has been on the Jaguars’ side this year.

9:42 AM: Here’s some players to watch...

Jaguars vs Raiders: Players to watch https://t.co/XZQFkjACd4 — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 6, 2022

...and bets to make before kickoff today.