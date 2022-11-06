Jaguars come back from 17-point deficit to defeat Raiders 27-20

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Las Vegas Raiders for a Sunday afternoon contest, and came back from a 17-point deficit to the get a 27-20 victory. The win also ended a five-game losing streak for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars improved to 3-6 on the 2022 season, while the Raiders fell to 2-6.

The Raiders took the ball to begin the game and quickly went three-and-out. Jacksonville defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot sacked Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr on third down to force a punt.

On Jacksonville’s first possession, the Jaguars drove deep into Las Vegas’ territory at the 26-yard line, but disaster would strike. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to pitch the ball to running back JaMycal Hasty, but Hasty couldn’t secure the ball. The loose ball was recovered by defensive end Maxx Crosby, giving possession back to the Raiders.

Las Vegas would capitalize off of the turnover, driving 71 yards in 10 plays. It was a heavy dose of Carr to wide receiver Davante Adams, as the pair connected six times, including for a 25-yard touchdown. The Raiders took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Jaguars proceeded to go three-and-out on the ensuing possession and punted the football away. The Raiders took over at their own 45-yard line and drove into Jacksonville’s territory.

However, the drive eventually stalled and Las Vegas settled for a 38-yard field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson. The Raiders led 10-0 early in the second quarter.

The Jaguars responded by once again going three-and-out and punting the ball back to the Raiders. Las Vegas made quick work of its next drive, marching 69 yards in just three plays.

Carr found Adams once again, this time for a 38-yard touchdown strike. Jaguars safety Andre Cisco slipped on the play, leaving Adams wide open in the end zone. The Raiders took a commanding 17-0 lead with 10:51 remaining in the second quarter.

The Jaguars refused to go away, though. Jacksonville answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. capped off the possession with a one-yard touchdown plunge.

Jacksonville was able to cut into Las Vegas’ lead, making the score 17-7, with 4:50 remaining before halftime.

The Raiders went on to add another 38-yard field goal from Carlson on the next possession. Las Vegas extended its lead to 20-7 with just 45 seconds left before the break.

This would be enough time for Lawrence to lead his team down the field and add to Jacksonville’s score, however. Lawrence had a 24-yard rush on the possession.

Kicker Riley Patterson knocked through a 44-yard field goal for the Jaguars as time expired in the first half, and the Raiders led 20-10 at halftime.

Jacksonville received the ball to begin the second half and kick returner/wide receiver Jamal Agnew took the kickoff 52 yards to Las Vegas’ 45-yard line.

The Jaguars took advantage of the great field position. Jacksonville drove 45 yards in nine plays before finding the end zone. Lawrence threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk. All of a sudden, the Raiders led by just three points at 20-17.

Later in the game, after forcing Las Vegas to punt, the Jaguars would find pay-dirt once again.

Etienne put the exclamation on a 12-play, 82-yard drive (that took 7:06 off of of the clock) with his second touchdown of the game. Jacksonville took its first lead of the game at 24-20 with 14:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After that, the teams traded a few punts before things got a little dicey for the Jaguars. Jacksonville took possession of the ball with 6:19 remaining and marched into Raiders’ territory, but it didn’t end how the Jaguars wanted.

After taking 3:16 off of the clock, the Jaguars sent Patterson out for a 41-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-1. Patterson missed the kick, giving the Raiders the ball — and some life — with 3:03 still to play.

However, the Jaguars came up big defensively. Jacksonville forced a turnover on downs in four-straight plays and got the ball back at Las Vegas’ 39-yard line with 2:25 on the clock.

Las Vegas would hold defensively, forcing another Patterson field goal attempt. This time, however, Patterson’s kick was good from 48 yards out. The Jaguars led 27-20 with just 1:03 left to play.

The Raiders had a chance to tie the game, but could not come close to reaching the end zone. The Jaguars earned the 27-20 victory.

Jacksonville out-gained Las Vegas in total yardage 403-321. Lawrence completed 25 of 31 (80.6 percent) of his passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, adding 53 rushing yards. Etienne became the first 100-yard rusher the Raiders have allowed this year, carrying the ball 28 times for 109 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Kirk recorded eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

In injury news, Jacksonville safety Rayshawn Jenkins left the game and was evaluated for a concussion. Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram also left the game with a back injury.

The Jaguars travel to Kansas City next week to take on the Chiefs (5-2 prior to Kansas City’s Sunday night matchup with the Tennessee Titans). The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on CBS in local markets.