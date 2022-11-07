Doug Pederson now fifth all-time Jaguars coach in wins

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a massive win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-20, their third win of the season. It was a massive win in part because it ended a five-game winning streak, but also because it saw the Jaguars climb back from a 17-0 deficit to pull out the victory. With the win on Sunday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson moved into fifth place all-time for coaching victories for the franchise.

With todays victory Doug Pederson (3-6) has moved into sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s list of all-time coaching victories. Moved one spot ahead of Urban Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucker. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 6, 2022

Yes, with just three wins so far in his career as Jaguars head coach, Pederson shot up to fifth all-time in franchise history.

Sure, that’s a bit of a funny stat because people like Urban Meyer were fired in their first season and Mel Tucker was an interim head coach, but Mike Mularkey actually served a full season as a head coach and has already been surpassed. Pederson is currently behind Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Jack Del Rio and Tom Coughlin currently. Two of those shouldn’t be difficult to move past. If he gets to the other two, we’re in a good spot.