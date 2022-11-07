2022 NFL odds: Jaguars big underdogs to Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally ended their five-game losing streak on Sunday, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-20. The game appeared as if it was going to get out of hand early on and be another rough loss for the Jaguars, going down 17-0 in the second quarter, but the team rallied back to pick up a win.

Sunday however, if the team is down 17-0 against the Kansas City Chiefs, I don’t think they’ll be able to pull themselves out of that one. The 6-2 Chiefs have won two games in a row and in recent history have just owned the Jaguars. Going on the road to Arrowhead on Sunday just makes it that much harder.

It is worth noting however, the Chiefs have shown some tendencies to have a stinker of a game against a team they should beat up on, and it usually comes after they lose two in a row... so maybe... just maybe.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a 9.5-point underdog.

You can find all the NFL Week 8 odds with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.