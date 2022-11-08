Week 10 NFL power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Athletic: 20

Sports Illustrated: 22

The Ringer: 22

From Austin Gayle:

The Jaguars are better than their record suggests. Trevor Lawrence is the seventh-ranked quarterback in EPA per dropback and leads an offense that ranks sixth in success rate. The defense has been a bigger letdown due in large part to injuries in the secondary, and they’ve allowed 20 or more points in five of their last six games. It’s hard to imagine Lawrence and Co. are capable of rallying to make the playoffs after a 3-6 start, but the steps forward that he and the offense have made under Doug Pederson create a positive 2023 outlook.

Yahoo Sports: 24

From Frank Schwab:

Get back on the Trevor Lawrence roller coaster. The Jaguars quarterback was good on Sunday after a few down weeks, completing 25-of-31 passes for 235 yards in a comeback win. Those performances keep you wondering if he can start putting it all together.

Isn’t that so nice to read? “The Jaguars quarterback was good.” What a great feeling.

Here’s a breakdown of his best play from Sunday, if you’re into that kinda thing.

USA Today: 25

From Nate Davis:

With 515 yards and four TDs from scrimmage in four starts, a shame RB Travis Etienne isn’t eligible for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after his first season on an NFL field.

CBS Sports: 26

From Pete Prisco:

Rallying from 17 down to beat the Raiders could be what gets this young team going. The bad news is it plays at Kansas City this week to try and do it.

ESPN: 26

Bleacher Report: 26

NFL: 27