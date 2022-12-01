Thursday Night Football Bills vs. Patriots Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football, this time Amazon Prime is bringing us to the North East for a classic AFC East showdown between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

It’s an interesting game because it could have big impact on the 2022 NFL Playoff race, as the Bills are tied with the Miami Dolphins for first place in the division. At 6-5, the Patriots are in last place in the division but they can play spoiler and keep themselves in the race if they can pull the upset at home against the Bills.

The Bills are on a two game win streak, but they’ve been in battles the last two weeks and just as easily could have lost them, so Thursday Night in Foxboro could be one to keep an eye on.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Gillette Stadium

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video

Odds: Bills by 3.5. Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 44